Slideshow: Shelter Island storm aftermath

The full extent of Hurricane Sandy’s impact on Shelter Island is becoming clearer as highway crews, homeowners and businesspeople continue to pick up the pieces. As reported in this week’s Shelter Island Reporter, no one was badly injuried and no homes were seriously damaged. But many sections of the town’s white fencing along Crescent Beach was carried away in the wind and tide, some docks were torn apart and no doubt reports of more damage will surface in time.

Here’s a slideshow of many of the pictures that we collected during and just after the storm. Special thanks to Sherri Surozenski for her dramatic photos of David Lingwood’s truck boarding South Ferry at the height of the storm. Thanks also to our photographer Beverlea Walz, reporter Julie Lane, co-editor Peter Boody and our terrific contributors Meaghan Derby, Jim Colligan, Cara Loriz, Bill Smith, Cathy Driscoll and others.

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