Sandy twice as expensive as Irene: Total FEMA projections $325,000

Police Chief James Read, the town’s emergency management director, reported at Wednesday’s Town board work session what dollar amounts the town would present to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement of the Town’s expenses caused by Hurricane Sandy.

Emphasizing there are “no guarantees” on what will be approved by the federal agency, Chief Read said his team had projected a figure of $324,600. That’s more than twice what the town presented to FEMA for Hurricane Irene in October 2011, which totaled $151,127.

If FEMA signs off on the Town’s figures for reimbursement, the federal agency would pay 75 percent of the costs, with New York state automatically contributing 12.5 percent and the Town automatically contributing another 12.5 percent, Chief Read explained. “The town’s share can come in forms of in-kind labor,” he said.

By next week Chief Read will meet with federal officials. The first session is generally about form filing, he said, and then the process moves to scheduling FEMA officials to come here to personally assess damages.

The most expensive individual item in the overall projection package is $120,000 for debris removal incurred by the highway department, followed by extensive repairs needed for the Ram Island Second Causeway and at Ram Island Road and Cobbett’s Lane, which together are estimated to total $87,000.

Taylor Island remediation work will cost about $30,000, and replacement of the Crescent Beach fence is ticketed for $29,100. Shell Beach erosion is estimated to cost $36,000.

The remaining expenses to be presented to FEMA include:

Police Department, $15,000.

Dawn Lane bulkhead, $5,000.

Fire ramp at East Brander Parkway, $2,500.

Brander Parkway soil erosion, $5,000.

Electric service for Shelter Island Country Club, $4,000.

Shelter Island EMS generator, $1,000.