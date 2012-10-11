Southold runner at state meet is in coma

Ronan Guyer, a freshman runner representing Southold at the state cross country meet in Elma, New York, is in a coma and on a ventilator today, Saturday, according to a post by his mother Lori on Facebook.

According to other unconfirmed Facebook posts, Ronan suffered cardiac arrest during practice in Elma on Friday. Elma is a suburb of Buffalo.

“Ronan is fighting for his life and we need a miracle,” Ms. Guyer wrote on her Facebook page Saturday morning. “As of this morning, he is still in a coma and on a ventilator to breathe.”

She said she and her husband were in “unbearable pain” and asked Facebook friends to “please pray for us to have the strength we need to stay strong for our son.”

Calls to Southold Athletic Director Joe Braico and Coach Karl Himmelmann were not immediately returned.