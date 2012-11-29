Police blotter: Three arrests and five accidents for the week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following a violent dispute and police investigation, Jean P. Dedalmas, 22, of Rye was arrested on Winthrop Road on Thursday, November 22 at 11:30 p.m. and charged with assault in the 3rd degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. The defendant was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on cash bail of $1,000, and given a later date to appear in court.

Claudia J. Mizrahi, 48, of Brooklyn was stopped by police at an East End DWI Task Force checkpoint on South Ferry Road on Saturday, November 24 at 12:30 a.m. and charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol. She was released on station house bail of $100 and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Following a hunting incident and subsequent investigation, a 16-year-old Shelter Island youth was charged with hunting after sunset — a state Environmental Conservation Law offense. He was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for a later date on the Justice Court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Manuel de Jesus Lopez-Gonzales, 29, of Greenport was driving on North Ferry Road on November 23 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for unlicensed operation.

On November 26, Charles J. Murray, 46, of Shelter Island was issued two summonses on Ram Island Drive for unlicensed operation and for driving with inadequate or no stop lamp/lamps.

ACCIDENTS

Ann Sutton of Setauket was driving westbound on West Neck Road on November 20 when a deer ran into the front driver’s-side of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On November 21, J. M. Contreras-Garcia of Greenport and Jose Mirandacalderon of Shelter Island were driving in tandem on Gardiner’s Bay Drive when Mr. Mirandacalderon slowed down in order to stop. Mr. Contreras-Garcia continued forward, causing a collision with a trailer attached to Mr. Mirandacalderon’s vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Thomas J. Charls of Shelter Island told police on November 21 that he was backing into a parking spot on a driveway off Brander Parkway when he hit a tree, causing over $1,000 in damage to the left rear of his vehicle.

Owen A. Morrel of Peconic was driving north on North Ferry Road on November 23 when a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle, causing damage estimated at over $1,000.

On November 24, Lisa Marie Corbett of Shelter Island was driving on Smith Street when a deer ran into the passenger-side of her vehicle, causing minor damage to the front passenger-side fender.

OTHER REPORTS

At about 3 a.m. on November 19, police investigated a possible trespassing incident in the Center.

A caller reported seeing a strobe light on at the Shelter Island School at about 5:45 a.m. on November 19. It was caused by a silent alarm malfunction.

Police received a noise complaint at about noon on November 19, about someone mowing his lawn and the lawn surrounding the school tennis courts. According to the blotter report, if the school had not instructed the person to stay off school property, then there was no crime or case of harassment. Police followed up with the school.

Police documented three cases, civil in nature, for the courts — one on November 19 and two on November 21.

A moving company truck driver was stopped by police on the North Fork on November 19 after failing to pay the fare on a South Ferry boat. The matter was subsequently resolved.

Police investigated a case of theft on November 19 but the complainant declined to prosecute.

A Shorewood caller reported a violation of an order of protection on November 20.

At 8:30 p.m. on November 20, police received an anonymous call about noise at a party in the Center. Police located a group of young people but did not find any amplified music or noise and there was no alcohol in view.

A downed phone line was reported in Dering Harbor on November 21 and Verizon was notified.

A Cartwright caller told police on November 21 that two power outages at the resident’s home may have been caused deliberately. Police advised the caller that there had been two brief power failures Island-wide at that time.

Two injured deer in Silver Beach and the Center had to be put down by police on November 22 and 23.

On November 24, a person came to Police HQ to report a case of assault.

A dock floating in water off Silver Beach was creating a hazardous condition on November 24 and a marine unit towed the dock to Daniel Lord Road.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Center on November 26.

A small dog at large in the Center was retrieved by police and returned to its owner, who said the dog ran off when a door had been left open.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic residential fire alarms on November 21 in the Center and November 23 in Dering Harbor. One was set off by burning incense; a second by burnt toast.

The SIFD also answered a carbon monoxide call in Silver Beach; the alarm had been activated as the result of a malfunction.

A medical alarm at a Menantic residence was set off accidentally on November 21. Two burglary alarms went off at homes in West Neck on November 21 and 25 — one was set off by a brief power outage; in a second case, the wind blew open a door that had not been properly secured.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 19, 22 and 25. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on November 26.