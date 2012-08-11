Nor'easter blowing through, gas shortages remain

Not long after Sandy was out the door, Athena came barging in.

The nor’easter dubbed Athena that blew through the Island Wednesday afternoon into Thursday brought more power outages along with strong winds, rain, sleet, and freezing rain. But all in all, the storm was handled with relative ease by most Islanders.

LIPA crews were on the Island through the storm, working to restore power to 180 customers, mostly in Shelter Island Heights, according to the power company’s website.

Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card that “there were no issues” Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

On the gas front, Piccozzi’s received a tanker truck supply at 8:30 Thursday and was pumping minutes later to customers waiting in a 20-car line.The supply could last as long as four days, said Angelo Piccozzi at the pumps, but might run dry in two days “depending on how many people come from off-Island.”

Liz Toth, manager of O’s, the Island’s only other filling station, said their tanks were still empty. “I’m further down the food chain than plankton,” Ms. Toth said Thursday morning, adding that even O’s distributor or was out of gas.

The station hasn’t pumped gas since last week, and Ms. Toth had no idea when the station would be selling gasoline.