No one to brave a challenge in Fire District election

With the November 21 deadline passed, no candidates have stepped forward to challenge two incumbents standing for reelection to the Shelter Island Fire District Board of Commissioners. Incumbents Richard Surozenski and Andy Reeve will run unopposed.

Mr. Surozenski currently chairs the board and is seeking another five-year term. He has been a commissioner for 17 years and a fire department member since 1965.

Mr. Reeve was appointed last May to replace Ron Jernick who resigned as commissioner just a year and a half into his five-year term.

The election takes place at the Center Firehouse from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 11.