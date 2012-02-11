Message from Congressman Bishop: Gasoline relief is on the way for Long Island

RELEASE ISSUED at 1 P.M. FROM TIM BISHOP:

PATCHOGUE — The gasoline distribution infrastructure temporarily disrupted by Super Storm Sandy is coming back on-line, and Long Islanders can expect relief from the gas shortage situation beginning today, Congressman Tim Bishop announced.

The shortage has resulted from a number of factors including the temporary closure of the Port of New York to tanker and barge traffic during and after the storm. The US Coast Guard confirmed today to Bishop that the waterways of the Port are now open and there are no longer any restrictions to vessel movement for barge traffic or tanker deliveries, which are now ongoing.

The pipelines and terminals providing gasoline to distribution networks on Long Island were also disrupted due to power outages and reduced flow capacity, but the situation is improving and will continue to improve over the next 48 hours.

• Buckeye Pipeline from Linden, NJ to New York City and Long Island is now open and the increased supply will provide relief to our area within the next 24 hours and supply will be ongoing.

• Long Island City terminal (BP) has a generator and can accept/distribute product.

• Power was restored to Northville Terminal at Port Jefferson Thursday night. A barge is currently refueling at Hess Port Reading (Perth Amboy, NJ) and expected to arrive at Northville on Saturday with 1 million gallons of gasoline. Deliveries of 1.5 million gallons of gasoline are expected on both Sunday and Monday as well. ‪ ‪

• Oyster Bay terminal opened today at 6:00 am, with 2 million gallons of gasoline on site and the capacity to accept barge deliveries.

• Power has been restored to Hess Brooklyn Terminal, which has gasoline and diesel products on site.

“This gas shortage is temporary but extremely frustrating to all of us, and potentially dangerous for those operating generators to power medical equipment or electric heat. I have expressed the severity of the situation to top officials at the US Coast Guard who are helping to coordinate the delivery of fuel barges to terminals on Long Island, and they are doing everything they can,” said Congressman Bishop.

Bishop urged residents to reduce driving to the extent possible and avoid filling up unless necessary. He urged motorists who feel they were overcharged for gasoline to keep their receipt and report the offending merchant to a Suffolk County consumer affairs hotline at 1-800-909-5423.