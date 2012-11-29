Lost cable service? Company will credit

If you’re a Cablevision customer who lacked service during and/or after Superstorm Sandy, you need to notify the utility within thirty days of the time your power was restored to receive a credit or reimbursement for the time you couldn’t access Cablevision.

Cablevision bills carry a customer service telephone number customers can call to register the outages or they can go on line at www.optimum.net/credit to request an adjustment to accounts, according to a spokesperson for the utility on Thursday. You do not need to know if your outage resulted from a lack or electrical power or because of Cablevision equipment, the spokesperson said. In either case, your account will be credited.

And if you had Cablevision equipment that was damaged during the storm, you should also report that as it will be replaced without charge, the spokesperson said.

Cablevision bills carry a telephone number where customers can call to register their outages.

But Town Councilman Peter Reich, who met with Cablevision representatives Thursday to discuss the reimbursements, said it’s important for customers to act quickly to ensure their reports of outages are registered within that 30-day period. You shouldn’t just assume the utility has a record and will automatically credit you, Mr. Reich.

Have your account number and the time and date when you lost service and when it was restored for the utility to accurately process your request for credit, he advised