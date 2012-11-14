LIPA chief resigns; what are your thoughts?

With 8,500 active outages still remaining on Long Island 16 days after Superstorm Sandy struck the North Fork, Long Island Power Authority Chief Operating Officer Michael Hervey has tendered his resignation. Shelter Island is the only town with no remaining outages.

LIPA Board Chairman Howard Steinberg offered the following statement Tuesday:

“Today, Mike Hervey, tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the Long Island Power Authority, to be effective at the end of the year. On behalf of the Board of Trustees I have accepted his resignation, with regret.

Mike has provided 12 years of valuable service to LIPA, including taking on the responsibility to perform the functions of CEO of the organization over the past two years. Mike has played a leadership role in connection with the planned structural changes at LIPA going forward which will result in better service and accountability to LIPA’s customers in the years ahead.”

We want to know what our readers think of the decision by Mr. Hervey to resign. Will it make a difference? What kind of additional changes do you think are needed at LIPA?