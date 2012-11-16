Featured Letter: Jim likes Mike

To the Editor:

I want to wish Michael Hervey [who resigned Tuesday as LIPA Chief Operating Officer ] well and thank him personally and on behalf of all Shelter Islanders for the effective and tireless support and aid LIPA under his leadership has given

Shelter Island during Sandy, Irene and numerous pop-up storms.

Mike is a real grass roots utility pro, knows the business backwards and forwards and made sure Shelter Island had LIPA resources on the ground on the Island before any serious weather event hit.

Thanks Mike! And best of luck in the future. I’m sure it will be bright and fulfilling.

JIM DOUGHERTY

Shelter Island Town Supervisor