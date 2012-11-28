School seeks Hall of Fame nominees

As reported yesterday, the Shelter Island School is planning a Sports Hall of Fame. Today, it was announced a committee organizing the hall is looking to residents to submit nominations for the initial group of inductees, expected to be named in the spring of 2013.

There are four categories of inductees:

• Student athletes who graduated at least 10 years ago and have earned significant recognition at the varsity level or gained recognition in an individual or team sport after their high school careers.

• Coaches and athletic administrators who have been retired for at least three years who coached or had been an athletic administrator for at least five years, who are judged to have made significant contributions to the overall athletic program reflecting positively on the school and community. Additional consideration will be given to those coaches and athletic administrators who contributed significantly at the geographic section XI of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

• Honorary members in the community who have made outstanding contributions to sports and been positive role models for student athletes.

• Teams that won league, county, regional or state championships and exhibited sportsmanship that reflected positively on the Shelter Island Community.

Additional criteria that will be considered for selection in all categories include a demonstration of outstanding leadership, academic achievements, special awards or honors and achievements after high school.

To nominate a candidate for consideration in the initial group that will be honored this spring, a form is available on the school’s website at http://www.edline.net/pages/Shelter_Island_UFSD. Nomination forms may also be picked up at the district office.

Acknowledging that it will be difficult to select the first class of inductees, Superintendent Michael Hynes said nominations will be kept and reviewed for consideration in future years.

“The school’s athletic history has not been well documented,” Dr. Hynes said. Any information community members can provide about outstanding individuals and teams that brought credit to the community will be helpful in the selection of inductees, he said.

Information can be sent to Shelter Island Schools, c/o Athletic Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 2015C, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

j.lane@sireporter.com