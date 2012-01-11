Island working its way back to normal

The lights are on at Shelter Island School this morning, welcoming students and staff for the first time this week, but hundreds of Islander’s are still without power.

According to the Long Island Power Authority outage map, there are still 422 customers without power on Big Ram Island and no crews have yet been assigned. But one crew is on he job,working to restore 188 houses long Ram Island Drive.

The map shows fewer than 5 outages along Gardiners Bay Drive and LIPA is assessing damage there while a crew is working to restore 154 houses in Dering Harbor.

The map shows five outages along Winthrop Road and those are being assessed, according to LIPA.

Another 34 customers in the St. Mary’s Road area and seven along Congdon Road are being assessed, the authority indicated.

The Halloween parade that had to be cancelled Wednesday in rescheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

The Reporter will continue to monitor the situation around the Island and provide reports throughout the day.