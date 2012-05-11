Island mourns the passing of Nancy Byrne

The Shelter Island community was saddened to learn of the death of Nancy Byrne, 41, who passed away Thursday, November 1, in Florida. She was the wife of Kevin Byrne and the daughter of Robert and Anne DeStefano.

Visitation will be Wednesday November 7, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 8, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of The Isle Catholic Church, 12 Prospect Avenue.

Ms. Byrne’s brother, Robert DeStefano, Jr., said the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nancy Byrne Memorial Fund for Junior Golf, “in recognition that Nancy’s greatest joy was working with these young people.”

Ms. Byrne came from a golfing family, with her father retiring in 2011 as golf pro at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club after more than 50 years.

Checks can be made payable to Gardiner’s Bay Country Club “Nancy Byrne Fund” in the memo line. They should be sent to Anne and Bob DeStefano, PO Box 126, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

“My family thanks you all for your continuing comfort and support,” Robert Jr. said.

Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, Father Peter DeSanctis, remembered Ms. Byrne Monday as “a cheerful and optimistic person, who always wanted you to be cheerful and optimistic.”