Bucks hot stove league is heating up

The Shelter Island Bucks and six other college-level summer baseball teams on the East End will have a league of their own when play resumes in June.

After functioning within a division of the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League, the Bucks and the other regional teams will become members of the their own Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League in 2013.

Its goal will remain the same as it was before: to offer college-age players a way to stay sharp and keep playing competitively over the summer while also providing free family entertainment for area fans.

As a magnet for Major League scouts, the summer baseball program also gives hope to college athletes dreaming of becoming pros.

“We are looking forward to taking this next step and working toward becoming one of the elite summer baseball leagues in the country,” said League President Brett Mauser. “Through the efforts and support of many we have reached this point, and we are excited about what the future holds.”

The East End alliance of teams grew over the last five seasons from one team to seven under the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League umbrella. Shelter Island and Center Moriches