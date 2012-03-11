Historic Taylor's Island cabin weathers the storm

The Smith-Taylor Cabin being renovated on Taylor’s Island “fared well” through Hurricane Sandy’s fury Monday, according to P.A.T. Hunt, who has been leading the restoration effort of the site.

Taylor’s Island juts out into Coecles Harbor, accessible by boat, or, at low tide, by foot . But it it wasn’t until Thursday that Ms. Hunt was able to walk the stretch of beach that leads out to the cabin, which she found in good shape.

A crew from Stada Baxter Design Build, LLC of Amagansett began work this fall that will include carpentry, log wall and window restoration and changes to the building’s roof. An east-facing bedroom that before renovations had a flat roof, now has a pitched roof , meaning it had stayed dry through the storm, Ms. Hunt said.

S. Gregory Taylor left the cabin and the land to the town and work was previously done on the grounds to shore up the bulkhead and plant vegetation to help protect the island from erosion.

Under the leadership of Ms. Hunt and then-Supervisor Alfred Kilb and other volunteers, the town has moved ahead with a restoration plan and won a matching grant in the amount of $110,600 from the State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Mr. Taylor’s fund and work provided by volunteers and the town will provide the match for a total project cost of about $220,000.