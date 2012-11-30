Friday Night Dialogues takes on digital marketing

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will join the Shelter Island Library for a Friday Night Dialogue on digital marketing with Jen Lew, winner of Dan’s Papers’ “Best of the Best Marketing Firm 2012,” tonight at 7 p.m., just in time for the busy holiday season.

Mattituck-based online marketing consultant and social media strategist, Jen Lew brings her creative solutions to Shelter Island, complete with “10 Tips to Boost Your Business.” From concept and launch to revving up engagement and revenue, she provides a wide range of ideas and guidance. She tops it all off with specific pointers on how to meet the most demanding business challenges.

Ms. Lew will explain how to build small businesses like big businesses do — showing the best way to develop a clear, concise brand and a consistent online voice with content designed to convert website visitors and develop press and advertising opportunities. She will discuss how to navigate the complex world of social media and how to boost online engagement by using popular networks, optimizing social media, viral marketing and email opportunities.

Her commentary on e-marketing will focus on conversions, sales, revenue and return on investment, including list-growth techniques, and maximizing email investment for optimum return.

In short, Ms. Lew will reveal her secrets of website design and service that build traffic and improve the quantity and quality of sales and leads.

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is a free series of events and all are welcome to attend. The program will be held in the library’s lower level community room. For more information, call 749-0042.

Mark your calendars for a December return engagement, “Holiday Gift of Laughter at the Library” — with award-winning Bill Persky. On Friday, December 14 at 6 p.m., Bill will read from his new book, “My Life is a Situation Comedy.”