Fire chief gets go-ahead to hire OSHA expert

Fire Chief John D’Amato won approval for a $165 expenditure to have a consultant on Occupational Safety and Health Administration procedures visit Shelter Island to assess the fire district’s compliance with regulations.

On December 3, John Costa of John Costa Associates in North Carolina will tour the firehouses with the chief and at least one fire commissioner to be named. Then, depending on Mr. Costa’s findings, it could cost the district between $4,000 and $7,000 or even as much as $10,000 to hire the firm to bring the department into compliance with the federal safety regulations.

“I don’t have any training in this and I don’t think anybody in this room has any training,” Chief D’Amato said in making his plea for a consultant. “Sitting here and waiting for the sky to fall doesn’t work for me,” he said, predicting dire consequences for all concerned if “if OSHA comes in and kicks our butts.”

He said he would be open to other consultants doing a similar walk-through to the one Mr. Costa plans on December 3, but added it’s vital for the district to take action to assure OSHA compliance.

Whatever the cost, it’s likely to be less than fines for inaction, the chief said.

Mr. Costa told the chief he estimated the cost would likely fall between $4,000 and $7,000, including establishing written policies and providing training, but in any case, he said he couldn’t conceive of a need that would go over $10,000.