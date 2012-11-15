Ferry captain continues mercy missions

Although the Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested money, not clothing and other supplies, North Ferry Captain Don Young has found a way to get solid goods to those in need.

The captain connected with Operation Sandy — a group of Manhattan-based volunteers working with local churches to distribute supplies to Hurricane Sandy’s victims — and is continuing to shuttle truckloads of goods to the hardest hit Long Island communities, including Island Park, Long Beach, Ocean Beach and other devastated locales.

His truck had been parked at North Ferry and may be again, he said. But if it’s not there, goods can be brought to his house at 30 Winthrop Road and put on a covered porch between his house and garage. Those who need to have supplies picked up can reach Captain Young on his cellphone at 631-988-8880.

While he understands the need of police and fire departments to comply with FEMA rules requesting money, not supplies, he believes victims are grateful for warm blankets and other supplies.

“If I was out in the cold, I wouldn’t refuse a used clean blanket,” he said, pointing out that when people stay in hotels, they never mind using blankets used by other patrons.

Captain Young made two trips Thursday and plans to continue as long as he can to help meet the need of people still living without electricity, heat and basic necessities, he said.