Emergency helicopter rescue at Westmoreland Farm

Shelter Island EMTs transported a woman to Westmoreland Farm where a Suffolk County Police helicopter waited to transport her to Stony Brook University Hospital early Thursday afternoon.

A Shelter Island Fire Department official said the woman had suffered a fall at an undisclosed location.

Ambulance Corps members, firefighters and police responded to the call for the helicopter rescue. An ambulance carrying the patient arrived at the scene about 1:45 p.m. just moments after the helicopter set down. EMTs worked to stabilize the woman and then carried her on a stretcher to the waiting helicopter that lifted off about 10 minutes later.