ELIH cutting ribbon on new ambulatory center

The public is welcome to attend the ribbon cutting of Eastern Long Island Hospital’s new Ambulatory Care Pavilion at 1 p.m. today.

The pavilion includes nine pre-op and post-op surgical bays, wall mounted digital TV’s, private locker rooms, an extended nurses station and a spacious and waiting area with views of Stirling Harbor. With over 4,500 square feet of space, the pavilion is one of the largest expansions in the hospital’s 107 year history.

According to the hospital, 85% of all surgeries are performed on an outpatient basis, the result of technological advances resulting in less invasive procedures and quicker healing times. Ambulatory surgery visits currently exceed 5,000 annually, a jump of 240 percent within a five year period.

“The ablility to accommodate the growing demand is very exciting for both patients and staff,” said D. Patricia Pispisa, vice president for patient care servcies.

Ambulatory surgery patients spend minimal time recovering at the hospital and return home the same day.

The Ambulatory Care Pavilion can be accessed from Manor Place, opposite Atlantic Avenue, next to the red building. Dedicated parking is available.