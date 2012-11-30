Defining discipline — SIFD asks who, where and when

Where does the fire chief’s authority to discipline a department member end and when do fire commissioners enter the fray?

Chief John D’Amato said there are discrepancies between fire department policies and commissioners’ polices. At Monday’s Fire Commissioners’ meeting, he complained he was accused of violating peoples’ rights when he took disciplinary actions and asked for clarification.

Commissioner Larry Lechmanski answered with several pages, largely drawn from a New York State law book, that clarify what should happen and when.

In an incident last fall resulting in the suspension of two department members — one for six months and the other for 30 days — there were several missteps, Mr. Lechmanski said. Among them was that the two firefighters involved waived their right to a hearing, but by law, a hearing must be held. A member disciplined by a chief must be given at least 10 days to prepare a response to the charges and a hearing must be scheduled within 30 days of the time the charges are leveled. That’s state law, Mr. Lechmanski said.

While a chief imposes the initial disciplinary action, it becomes the responsibility of the commissioners to uphold, change or dismiss the disciplinary action. The commissioners can elect to appoint a hearing officer, but aren’t obliged to do so. Mr.

Lechmanski suggested that a hearing officer should only be hired to deal with serious offenses, not minor skirmishes.

The commissioner said he can’t imagine a situation in which he and his fellow board members wouldn’t uphold a chief’s recommendation.

At the request of Chief D’Amato, board attorney Helen Rosenblum agreed to streamline a document that would clearly state department policy and to work through it with commissioners and fire department members to ensure it’s clear to all.