DEC reopens some shellfishing areas

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday some shellfishing areas around Long Island have been reopened.

The DEC had initially closed shellfishing area on Oct. 29, the morning Hurricane Sandy first touched our shores, through Nov. 13.

The following areas in Southold Town have been reopened: All the normally certified shellfish lands in Flanders Bay, Great Peconic Bay, Little Peconic Bay, Cutchogue Harbor and Hog Neck Bay lying westerly of the Cedar Beach Point. In addition, all the normally certified areas along the northern shore of Fishers Island, including Hay Harbor, West Harbor and East Harbor, have been reopened.

Over in Southampton Town, all the normally certified shellfish lands in Moriches Bay, Narrow Bay, Flanders Bay, Great Peconic Bay and Little Peconic Bay lying westerly of the northern most point of Jessups Neck,

All the normally certified shellfish lands in Flanders Bay located in Riverhead Town has also been reopened to shellfishing.

DEC officials said all enclosed creeks, harbors, coves and tributaries in Riverhead Town, as well as along the south shore of Southold Town and the north shore of Southampton Town remain closed for the harvest of shellfish and bay scallops through Nov. 13.

DEC officials said it will continue to conduct shoreline assessments and collect water samples for bacteriological testing. Other shellfishing areas will reopen based on those test results.

A recorded message advising harvesters of the status of these shellfish areas is available by calling (631) 444-0480. To speak with someone about shellfishing closures, call (631) 444-0475 during normal business hours. Additional information about temporary closures is available on DEC’s website at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7765.html.