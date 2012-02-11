Correction: O's was up and running during the storm too

Not only was Fedi’s up and running Monday, but Jimmy O’s was also open by 6:15 a.m. and Liz Toth said she had worked until after 1 p.m., when high winds began to hit this area.

Power remained until about 4:15 p.m. that afternoon. Undaunted, Ms. Toth worked with generator power Tuesday.

LIPA electricity kicked in briefly Tuesday afternoon, then went out again and was in and out on Wednesday until finally being restored late Wednesday, she said. But Jimmy O’s continued its operations with generator power kicking in whenever LIPA would go out, she said.