Cats on the porch: A quiet week on the blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Yom Madrigal-Sanchez, 30, of New York City was driving on West Neck Road on November 14 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On November 15, Steven Paul Heaton, 59, of Shelter Island was given a summons on Grand Avenue for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

ACCIDENTS

Debre L. Demers of Shelter Island was driving southbound on North Menantic Road on November 16 when she hit a deer, causing minor damage to her vehicle. The deer was injured in the accident and was put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

A power outage was reported in Hay Beach on November 13.

Police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts on November 13 and again on November 18.

On November 13, an EMS team was dispatched to a Center residence. The caller sustained no injuries and medical attention was refused.

A caller told police on November 14 that a pole was smoldering on Ram Island. The Shelter Island Highway Department extinguished it; LIPA was already aware of the problem.

On November 14, police advised a resident about the steps to take to avoid credit card fraud.

Police put down an injured deer in the Center on November 14. Two dead deer were reported in the Center on November 15 and 17; the Shelter Island HIghway Department was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on November 14.

A caller reported on November 14 that a vehicle was parked in the wrong direction at the intersection of Thompson and South Ferry roads. A parking ticket was issued, the vehicle impounded and later returned to its owner.

On November 16, at about 3:30 a.m., a Center caller reported noises on her porch. Police checked the premises; two cats on the porch were causing the noise.

A caller reported a burglary in the Center on November 16.

A passing motorist told police that a large tree limb was hanging over the roadway along South Ferry Road, creating a hazard. The SIHD was notified.

Police were told at about 9:40 p.m. that youths were making noise in the Center. Police located some kids skateboarding and told them to keep the noise down.

An automatic burglary alarm was activated at a Shorewood home on November 15. Police found the door unlocked, setting off the front door sensor. No criminal activity was noted.

A medical alert at a Tarkettle residence was set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 13 and 16. A person was medivaced to Stony Brook University Hospital on November 15.