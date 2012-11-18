Blotter: Three arrests, one ticket on Island this week

Derek D. Smith, 33, of Shelter Island was issued a ticket on Thursday, November 8 at about 11:15 p.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration; he was given an appearance ticket at the scene for unlawful possession of marijuana.

On Friday, November 9 at about 5:45 p.m., a female juvenile, age 17, of Shelter Island was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree. She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection against her was issued at the arraignment.

Gary E. McVeigh, 37, of Shelter Island was driving on New York Avenue on Sunday, November 11 at about 11:35 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Mr. McVeigh was held overnight, arraigned in court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on cash bail of $500.

SUMMONSES

A motorist was issued a ticket on North Menantic Road for speeding — 54 mph in a 35-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

Judy C. Brandenstein of Shelter Island told police she was on the North Ferry on November 7 when she got out of her vehicle. The wind blew the door out of her hand; the door hit the vehicle next to hers, driven by Oscar Sanchez of Shelter Island, causing minor damage to the passenger-side front fender.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on November 6 that a group of kids playing on the tennis courts in the Center were using profane language. Police talked to the youths who apologized. The town’s recreation director was notified.

A sick raccoon was reported in Montclair on November 6; it was gone when police arrived.

A dog at large was reported on North Ferry Road on November 6. Police returned the dog to its owner who said it had run off when workmen left the door open.

A case of petit larceny at a Center residence was reported on November 7.

On November 7, the Shelter Island Fire Department and LIPA responded to an electrical fire outside a residence in Menantic. The SIFD extinguished the fire.

Power outages were reported in the Center and the Heights on November 7 and an arcing wire in the Heights was called in on the same day. LIPA responded and made repairs. Flooding caused a road hazard in West Neck on November 7.

On November 10, a downed tree and wires was reported in the Center and a primary wire came down in Mashomack.

Police responded to a caller who was concerned about the welfare of a foot passenger on South Ferry on November 7.

On November 8 and 11, three boats were reported washed up on Long Beach and in the Center.

A person reported she was chased by two dogs at large while walking her dog in Silver Beach. The dogs’ owner said they had gotten out of the house by accident.

Police opened a drug investigation on November 9.

A burglary in the Heights was reported on November 10.

A caller told police on November 10 that a floating dock was crashing against his bulkhead in Silver Beach.

On November 10, the SIFD and LIPA responded to a small fire on top of a utility pole on Ram Island. There was no property damage.

Police documented three cases, civil in nature, for the courts on November 10, 11 and 12.

A delivery man reported on November 11 that a dog had bitten him on the knee in Silver Beach, causing a puncture wound. He went to ELIH for evaluation and treatment. The dog’s owner told police she would provide copies of the dog’s vaccination records and dog license.

The SIFD responded to an active fire alarm at a Silver Beach residence on November 12 — food was burning on the stove.

On November 12, police responded to two cases of possible harassment.

The SIFD responded to an automatic alarm on November 7, set off by a heat sensor in the basement of a home. There was no sign of a fire.

On November 6, a burglary alarm was set off at a Shorewood residence, caused by an alarm malfunction.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 7, 9, 11 and 12.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.