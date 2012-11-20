Clark's Fish House open through winter

Clark’s Fish House, which opened its doors in June at the former Two Eds restaurant on Route 114, closed for the season in October, but was born again last Friday for the winter season. Shelley Clark-Rohde will be running the show for owner Joe Clark. Ms. Clark-Rohde worked with him this summer and agreed to extend the season, operating the restaurant for the winter months herself.

The restaurant will serve it up from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays during the winter months, Ms. Clark-Rohde said. “We provide a cozy, causal atmosphere, using fresh, locally bought ingredients to prepare our dishes,” she added. “We also feature lighter choices for health conscious individuals.”

Basically, it will still be all about freshly caught fish,Ms. Clark-Rohde said.