Aide weighs running to fill Romaine's legislative seat

Suffolk County Legislator Ed Romaine’s longtime chief of staff, Bill Faulk, said he’s delighted with his boss’s big win in running for Brookhaven Town supervisor on Election Day.

“But I’m not ready to leave [the district],” he told Times/Review Newsgroup on Friday.

Mr. Faulk is among a pool of potential Republican candidates, including Riverhead Town councilmembers Jodi Giglio and John Dunleavy, who’ve publicly expressed interest in the seat.

If he does run, Shelter Islanders will not get the chance to vote for him. As a result of redistricting, they will join the South Fork in the Second Legislative District, where independent Jay Schneiderman is the legislator. He will be up for reelection in 2013.

“Right now I plan on staying in the district and serving the people,” said Mr. Faulk. “My heart’s here with the district and this is where I want to be, to make sure this the district remains the way it is, through preserving farmland and open space, protecting the estuaries, holding the line on taxes.

“These are things I believe in.”

Mr. Faulk, 35, of Manorville is a Southampton College graduate who earned a master’s degree from Stony Brook University in public policy. He ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2006.

He’s served as Mr. Romaine’s chief aide for seven years, since Mr. Romaine, of Center Moriches, took office in 2006.

He has served as Mr. Romaine’s chief aide for seven years, since Mr. Romaine, of Center Moriches, took office in 2006.

Before that, he served as an aide to Joseph Caracappa while Mr. Caracappa was the presiding officer of the Legislature.

The only name mentioned out of the Democratic camp since Election Day has been Southold Councilman Al Krupski, who this week told The Suffolk Times he would consider a run.

It’s not clear yet how, exactly, the respective nominees will be picked, but since the race for the First Legislative District seat will come in the form of a special election to fill the remaining year on Mr. Romaine’s term, there are no options to run a primary.

Party leaders on both sides would likely pick the candidate. The district includes parts of Brookhaven, and all of Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island.

The vote will likely take place in February.

Mr. Faulk believes his knowledge of all issues of importance to Mr. Romaine’s constituents makes him a strong candidate.

“I know his district as well as he does,” he said. “And I think his sucessor should be someone who could carry on the mission of the district, and be a strong voice for its residents.”

“Ed was elected supervisor and he has leave, but I’m not ready to go,” he continued. “There’s still work to be done and I believe I can get it done.”

mwhite@timesreview.com