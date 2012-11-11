A ninth alligator has been found in Suffolk County

Another alligator has been found in Suffolk County, the Suffolk County SPCA announced Sunday morning. This time, the reptile was found in a window well of a home on Hampton Street in Southampton.

Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk SPCA said that this is the ninth alligator found in Suffolk County in the past several weeks and that it could not survive the cold weather.

One of the previously located alligators was discovered in Wading River.

The alligator found this weekend appeared healthy and was transported to the Star Foundation.

Chief Gross said that anyone with information should contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-SPCA (7722).

“These are only the ones we know of,” Chief Gross said of the discoveries. “Those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”