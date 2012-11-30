A great Island lady, Virginia O’Byrne Jernick

Virginia O’Byrne Jernick, of Shelter Island, New York, died peacefully at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on November 4, 2012. Mrs. Jernick was born in New York City on January 28, 1920, the daughter of William and Agnes O’Byrne.

Mrs. Jernick lived in Shelter Island for most of her youth and graduated from the Shelter Island High School. She, along with her brothers, delivered newspapers, worked as a caddy at The Shelter Island Country Club “Goat Hill,” and drove a taxi cab on Shelter Island. After high school, Mrs. Jernick traveled to Brooklyn where she worked as a nanny for a Shelter Island family.

After meeting Thomas L. Jernick of Southold while roller skating in Greenport, they courted and were married in 1941. After residing in Southold they decided to move to Shelter Island, where they started a moving and storage business, which is still owned and operated by family members.

Mrs. Jernick was predeceased by her husband Thomas L. Jernick Sr. in 1983, two sons Robert Jernick in 1942 and Thomas L. Jernick Jr. in 1995, her brothers Francis and Thomas O’Byrne, and sisters Alice O’Byrne, Veronica O’Byrne, Josephine Lendvay, Rose Washabaugh and Margaret Roush. In addition to her children Linda Springer, Virginia Gibbs, Ronald Jernick Sr., Bruce Jernick Sr. and Richard Jernick Sr., she is survived by 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jernick’s family received visitors on November 9, 2012 at the Shelter Island Funeral Home. Mrs. Jernick’s Funeral Mass was celebrated on November 10, 2012 by Fr. Peter DeSanctis, Pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Parish, with interment following at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelter Island Red Cross, the Shelter Island Fire Department or the Youth Program at Our Lady of the Isle Church.