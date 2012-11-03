Theinert 3-on-3 tourney set for tip off

The third annual Lt. Joseph J. Theinert “3 on 3 Basketball Tournament” hits the hardwood Saturday, November 24 at 1 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gym.

Memories from last year’s tournament include exciting basketball for the teams and fans, plus a chance to savor home-baked goods, chili and hot dogs at the concession stands, chances on raffles and some choice prizes from a Chinese auction.

The proceeds from these activities and team participation fees all benefit the Joseph Theinert Scholarship Fund. More than $4,500 was raised last year, the Recreation Department’s Garth Griffin reported.

To get involved, teams must be formed consisting of a minimum of three players, which includes at least one female player and one high school student.

Each team must submit, by tomorrow, Friday, November 16, payment of the team registration fee of $100, a final team roster, team color and team name to jtheinert3on3tournament.eventbrite.com.