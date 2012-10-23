ZBA to allow for expansion of Silver Beach house

The Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals is expected to approve an application from Michael and Maia Ietta to renovate their nonconforming house at 12 North Silver Beach Road and grant the couple both an area variance and special permit for the renovations that will double the size of the house from about 2,000 square feet to 4,000.

The special permit is necessary because the reconstruction — including a new terrace and entryway — affects more than 50 percent of the existing structure. The area variance is needed to accommodate the new entryway. The Iettas already have a front-yard variance from the required 40 feet to 34.5 feet from the lot line. The additional variance allows the front of the house to be 3.5 feet closer to the front lot line.

The ZBA discussed the application at its October 17 work session and agreed that there is plenty of land surrounding the house to allow for the enlargement. “It’s a big lot — a really big lot,” ZBA member Patricia Shillingburg said.

The ZBA members agreed that two restrictions should be included in their approval: The owners must comply with dark sky provisions that prohibit lights that spill light beyond the property and interfere with neighbors’ enjoyment of the night sky; and the driveway being reconstructed on the property must be permeable.

The ZBA will vote on the approvals at an upcoming meeting as soon as Town Attorney Laurie Dowd has time to write the resolution. She was on vacation at the time of the work session.