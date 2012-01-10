With Fire Prevention Week ahead, Island fire chief offers suggestions

This year’s Fire Prevention Theme for Fire Prevention Week, which starts October 7, is “Have Two Ways Out,” Fire Chief John D’Amato informed the Reporter in a letter to the editor this week.

He said the Shelter Island Fire Department recommends the following tips when creating your family’s escape plan:

• Make a map of your home. Identify the doors and windows that can be used to get out of each room.

• Choose a safe place outside for a “meeting place.” This is where the family will meet to confirm that everyone has safely exited the house. You can then be ready to relay the family’s status to the first emergency responder.

• When you practice, use your smoke alarm. This will help family members to react correctly when the alarm sounds. This is especially important to deep sleepers and the younger members of the family.

During Fire Prevention Week, in conjunction with the Shelter Island School, the Shelter Island Fire Department will be hosting fire prevention classes at the main firehouse on Ferry Road.

Everyone is welcome to come to these classes to learn about escape planning and other important fire fire safety techniques, Chief D’Amato said.