Town Board agrees to hire part-time engineer to cut down on outside consulting costs

The Town Board on Tuesday agreed to create the position of part-time town engineer to provide professional advice to all town officials and departments.

After interviewing him and discussing the new post in executive session recently, the board on Tuesday hired professional engineer John C. Cronin of Shelter Island effective October 3 through December 31, 2012 to fill the position at a maximum annual salary of $29,000. He will be expected to work a maximum of 8 to 10 hours a week at $70 an hour and will report to Public Works Commissioner Jay Card. The job pays no benefits such as health coverage.

Mr. Card commented after the meeting that “it’s big” for the town to have a staff engineer and that the post will save the town money in engineering consulting fees.

The board voted unanimously to create the post and hire Mr. Cronin at a special meeting that the board convened after its work session on Tuesday.

Mr. Cronin is a former member of the Town Planning Board and a former town assessor who is a captain at North Ferry.