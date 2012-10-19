The one and only Maggie Murphy at 'Friday Night Dialogues' tonight

There are 112 Maggie Murphys listed on LinkedIn, but there’s only one who edits America’s largest magazine – only one who will share her unique experiences and most memorable interviews in “All things Parade” at 7 p.m. tonight at Friday Night Dialogues at the Library.

With 33 million copies distributed through 600 newspapers – and more than 500 newspaper websites with 42 million unique visitors, Maggie Murphy oversees editorial that reaches some 70 million readers of Parade every week. She also serves as editorial director of Parade Publications, leading the editorial development of all the company’s brands, including dash, a monthly food magazine she created in partnership with Bon Appétit, Epicurious.com and Gourmet and directs content for all of Advance Publications’ digital assets.

Before her appointment to Parade in 2010, she was the executive editor of People and the editor of People Country. Prior to that, she was executive editor at Life and assistant managing editor of both InStyle and Entertainment Weekly, all Time Inc. magazines.

In Maggie Murphy, Parade found an editor with “a sense of story, a great sense of what was important and what would resonate across America,” said the company’s president. She shares those stories and experiences with Islanders at the library next Friday.

Coming up on October 26, Annette Blaugrund’s book talk and signing of her bestselling “Dispensing Beauty in NY & Beyond: The Triumphs & Tragedies of Harriet Hubbard Ayer”; and on November 16, wellness expert, Amy Elias, with a how-to on being the latest greatest version of yourself, “You LEAK Everywhere.”

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library is free, as are all Library events. All are welcome — 7 p.m. in the library’s community room. For more information, call 749-0042.