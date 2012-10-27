Take a walk down nature's Halloween trail

Night creatures and some scary natural phenomena will be found along the Halloween trail at Mashomack Preserve tonight.

Mashomack’s band of costumed characters, different every year, have fun facts to share along the way.

Arrive between 5 and 6:30 p.m., allowing about 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages are welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. There will be light refreshments following the walk.

The program is free to Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members, $10 maximum per family. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.