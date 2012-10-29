Supervisor thanks Islanders as storm hits

Shelter Island Supervisor Jim Dougherty sent the following letter to the editor of the Reporter midday on Monday:

To the Editor:

Thank you Shelter Islanders for your courage and determination in preparing for and coping with Sandy.

Your Town Emergency Preparedness Team and countless volunteers are working around the clock under Police Chief Jim Read to minimize the impact on all our residents and to restore your lives to normal as soon as possible.

Please remain patient and thank you.