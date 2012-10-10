Suffolk Times: 'Hoarders' shoots episode in Greenport

A television crew was wrapping up production of an episode on a hoarder in Greenport, according to The Suffolk Times.

“Hoarders,” a documentary series on A&E that highlights the struggles of people who cannot part with their belongings and helps to find them treatment, filmed an episode on Carpenter Street this week.

The show began shooting Monday and wrapped up Wednesday, said Ken Olsen, owner of the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise in Bohemia, who is working with the producers to clean out the house and set up for the homeowner’s return.

“She’s going to walk back in and be wowed,” he said.

Read the full story here on The Suffolk Times.