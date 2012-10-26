Islanders prep as Category 1 Sandy set to hit late Sunday

What’s being dubbed ‘Frankenstorm’ — the combination of Hurricane Sandy captured by an upper level trough coming from the Midwest — should begin to be felt on Long Island sometime late Sunday, with Sandy expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, weather officials said.

And it’s expected to stick around for awhile, at least through Tuesday, said Dan Hoffman, a meteorolgist with the National Weather Service station in Upton.

“Right now it’s forecast by the hurricane center to pass a little south of NYC and Long Island,” Mr. Hoffman said, “It’s important to focus, not the exactly on the center. This is a very large, powerful and expanding storm, so its effects will be felt hundreds of miles away. It’s expanding in size, over a larger area.

“This will be a longer duration event,” he continued. “I know people were comparing it to Irene, but if you remember with Irene, we had blue skies the day before and blue skies the day after. The worst of this may be half a day, but the overall impacts, which will be significant, will potentially last for a couple of days.”

Officials have been warning of heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for coastal flooding from storm surges, as well as plenty of power outages.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Sandy was a Category 1 storm carrying 80-mph winds over the Northwest Bahamas, and growing in size.

The storm is expected to parallel the East Coast and then get caught by the trough, which will “draw the storm back to the coast,” Mr. Hoffman said.

Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst was the battle plan Shelter Island officials and business owners were putting in place Friday.

Police Chief Jim Read, who is also the town’s emergency preparedness coordinator, was busy implementing the town’s coastal storm plan that’s been in place for a decade and “has been used many times,” the chief said.

On Friday Chief Read and his team were running checklists with all town departments on fuel supplies and communication systems.

One major priority was working with senior services to contact by phone the frail elderly asking them if they’ve been in touch with family members and/or neighbors.

All was peaceful at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Friday afternoon, said water manager Paul Stewart. It was the end of the season with may boats out of the water, but he still expected “hordes descending” Saturday of those who haven’t yet put their vessels on dry land.

“We’ll have lots of cooperation because we’re good at the drill,” Stewart added.

Jack Kiffer, owner of The Dory, a Bridge Street restaurant on Chase Creek, will be prepared to fire up a gasoline driven 13-horsepower pump when the water rises. “It can pump water faster than it comes in,” Kiffer said. He was optimistic his generator will keep The Dory open through the storm.

a.clancy@sireporter.com