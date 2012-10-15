Second Times/Review co-sponsored Congressional debate tonight

Times/Review Newsgroup is teaming up with The Press News Group of Southampton to co-sponsor a 90-minute debate between Congressman Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) and Republican challenger Randy Altschuler of St. James at Bridgehampton High School tonight.

The first half of the debate, which is scheduled for 7 p.m., will focus on jobs and the economy. Press executive editor Joe Shaw will serve as moderator for the debate, which will also include questions submitted by audience members.

The event is free and open to the public.

This is the second debate the two East End news groups have sponsored this election season. The first debate was on Sept. 27 at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead, with Suffolk Times editor Tim Kelly moderating.

The first 45 minutes of that debate focused specifically on health care reform before it was opened to general questions.

“We were very pleased with the first debate and are looking forward to this next one,” said Times/Review executive editor Grant Parpan. “Focusing on the important topic of jobs and the economy will make this event a must-see for the undecided voter.”

Times/Review hopes to broadcast tonight’s debate live on its websites. Technical issues forced us to cancel a live stream of the first debate. In the event that similar problems occur tonight, video will be posted Tuesday.

Click here for video from the Sept. 27 debate