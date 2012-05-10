Schedule of events for this weekend's Plant & Sing

Over this Columbus Day weekend, the fifth annual Plant & Sing will feature music, readings and poetry, singing, dancing, storytelling, harvesting and garlic planting, food events and activities for kids. Admission is free to the Roots Music Film Series on Friday and to Windmill Field on Sunday.

General admission on Saturdays $30 at the gate for adults; $10 for students, ages 8 to 21; and free for kids ages 7 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at the farmstand on Manwaring Road or visit plantandsing.com for tickets and a comprehensive schedule and description of all events.

FRIDAY

Roots Music Film Series, co-sponsored by Historic Films and the Shelter Island Library, library lower level, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

KIDS AREA (ALL DAY):

Pony rides, face painting, arts & crafts

1 p.m.: Butter making

2 p.m.: Pumpkin painting & carving, paper bag luminaries

3 p.m.: Farm games (burlap sack race, three-legged race, cabbage toss, tug of war)

4 p.m.: Goat on a Boat Puppet Show

SYLVESTER MANOR GROUNDS

10 a.m.: Guided Nature Walk, led by Peter Priolo of Peconic Land Trust. Rain cancels. $5 per person includes refreshments. Reserve a space by calling 283-3195 or email info@peconiclandtrust.org.

2 p.m.: Historic Grounds Tour of Sylvester Manor

10 p.m.: Garlic shucking for Sunday planting, worksongs and music

THE LITERARY LOUNGE

Co-sponsored with Canio’s Cultural Cafe and the Shelter Island Library

12 noon: A Memorable Meal – a celebration of youth writing

12:45 p.m.: Author Silvia Lehrer, “Savoring the Hamptons”

1:30 p.m.: Author Scott Chaskey, “Seedtime: The History, Husbandry, Politics and Promise of Seeds”

1:50 p.m.: Brad Davis poetry reading

2:15 p.m.: Essays from “Greenhorns: 50 dispatches from the New Farmers’ Movement,” read by Severine von Tscharner Fleming

3 p.m.: Staged reading: “The Beautiful and the Senseless: Rachel’s Voice in the Wilderness,” a one-act play by Megan Chaskey

3:45 p.m.: Esther Freud, author of British bestseller, “Lucky Break”

4:30 p.m.: Shelter Island authors Kathy Lynch and Christian McClean

5:15 p.m.: Tom Leopold and Bill Persky — Stories & Songs

MUSIC ON THE MAIN STAGE

1 p.m.: The Who Dat Loungers (sounds of New Orleans)

2 p.m.: Brian Dolphin (folk and choral songs)

3 p.m.: Lily and the Tigers (“gothic Americana music”)

4 p.m.: The Sun Parade (recent LP “Yossis”)

5 p.m.: The Gawler Family (old and new sounds from many folk traditions)

6 p.m. : Sunset performance by headliners Béla Fleck and Abigail Washington

8 p.m.: Contradance with the Gawler Family

MUSIC ON THE SIDE STAGE

1:45 p.m.: Worksongers, Sylvester Manor’s “house band”

2:45 p.m.: Island Folk (eclectic blend of tunes and acoustic music)

3:45 p.m.: DuneGrass (folk to jazz, bluegrass to swing)

4:45 p.m.: Velocipede (original and traditional fiddle tunes)

Greenhorns documentary film

7 p.m.: Explores the lives of America’s young farming community, part of a larger campaign for agricultural reform.

ON WINDMILL FIELD

7 a.m.: Sunrise Yoga with Heidi Fokine

9 a.m.: Sweet potato harvest

SUNDAY

ON WINDMILL FIELD

8 a.m.: Sunrise Yoga with Heidi Fokine

9 a.m.: Garlic planting, worksongs