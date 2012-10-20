Check out who the Shelter Island 5K benefits

Runners and walkers participated Saturday in Shelter Island’s 13th annual 5K Run/Walk at Crescent Beach.

Participants in the event did so to help the cause of cancer patients, caregivers and survivors on Eastern Long Island. Proceeds will be split equally between the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital.

Runners, walkers and spectators also helped support Lucia’s Angels and the Comfort and Caring Room at Southampton Hospital by entering the 5K raffle, which offered prizes from lunch for four at the American Hotel to lessons by golf and tennis pros.

Learn more about the organizations the event supports:

NORTH FORK BREAST COALITION

Based in Riverhead, the group provides financial assistance and support activities for cancer patients and their caregivers on the North Fork, including Shelter Island. The coalition has established “Lend a Helping Hand,” a program that offers grants of $1,000 to help cancer patients as they undergo chemotherapy or radiation. Knowing that these treatments can be debilitating and time-consuming, the grant program helps patients manage their personal and home commitments during treatments.

The coalition also provides services from yoga to support groups at its Riverhead office. Visit northforkbreasthealth.org for more information.

COALITION FOR WOMEN’S CANCERS AT SOUTHAMPTON HOSPITAL

The mission of this group is to create and sustain a supportive network for women affected by breast and gynecological cancers, who live in the towns of East Hampton, Southampton and Shelter Island. Last year the money that was raised at the 5K enabled cancer patients and survivors to attend an East Wind retreat and spa weekend. Here’s how one participant described that experience: “This weekend allowed me to let go of the stress of dealing with cancer on a daily basis. I was able to relax and enjoy life without any worries. This was the best gift anyone ever gave me.”

The coalition focuses on education, early detection and empowerment to bring about an improved quality of life. For more information, contact Susan Roden at 726-8715 or email her at sroden@southamptonhospital.org.

LUCIA’S ANGELS:

This foundation was created in memory of Lucia Terzi Bagan, who was surrounded by friends and family in her final days. It is committed to helping women on Eastern Long Island with late-stage cancers, providing help and funding with a range of services, from babysitting to groceries, health insurance premiums to massages. Last year, Lucia’s Angels used its funding from the 5K to help pay for Lucia’s Room, a “Comfort and Caring Room” at Southampton Hospital, which is used by cancer patients going through difficult surgeries, palliative care and/or end-of-life services. The goal is to “create a peaceful and serene atomosphere for patients and their visitors.”

Visit luciasangels.org for more information.

Log on to shelterislandrun.com/5k for more information on the race.