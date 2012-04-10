Police Blotter: Two deer-car crashes reported this week

Glen T. Rozzi of Sag Harbor was driving southbound on St. Mary’s Road on September 25 when a deer ran out in front of him, hitting the front bumper and grille and causing over $1,000 in damage.

Also on September 25, Gary R. Koehler of Shelter Island was driving northbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 to the bumper cover and the passenger-side headlight assembly.

Wilma P. Evangelista of Shelter Island told police on September 28 that she had pulled into the IGA lot and parked perpendicular to the rear of parked vehicles. Bruce E. Saul of Shelter Island reported that as he was backing out of his parking space, he hit Ms. Evangelista’s vehicle, causing minor damage to a front headlight.

Catherine T. Fenn of Kings Park reported on September 29 that her vehicle was parked on Prospect Avenue when a freight liner, driven by John R. Haas of Cutchogue, passed her. Mr. Haas said he was attempting to park in front of Ms. Fenn’s vehicle when he hit it. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front of Ms. Fenn’s vehicle and the passenger-side rear of the truck.

On September 30, Wyatt Fokine of Shelter Island was operating an ATV on a driveway off North Midway Road when it overturned. According to the police report, the youth was transported by an EMS unit to Eastern Long Island Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Al F. Skrzypecki of Jamesport was parked in a driveway on Chequit Avenue on October 1 when Ronal Eriberto Guillen of Westbury backed up his delivery truck to turn around and hit Mr. Skrzypecki’s vehicle, causing minor damage — scrape marks on the fender, a dented plastic bumper and broken license plate bracket.

SUMMONSES

A motorist was ticketed on Bateman Road for unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

A golden retriever was reported at large in West Neck on September 25 and returned to its owner by police.

Police investigated a possible burglary on September 25.

On September 25, police responded to a person complaining about a series of automated phone calls.

A case of possible fraud was reported on September 25.

On September 26, police removed illegal moorings Island-wide at the request of the Waterways Management Advisory Council. The moorings were placed in the impound yard.

A caller told police on September 27 that unknown persons were removing Democratic campaign signs from private property. In the future, the complainant told police the caller or property owners involved will file affidavits of trespass and pursue criminal charges of petit larceny.

A case of harassment was reported on September 27.

Police responded to a dispute in the Center on September 28.

A power failure affected 900 residences on September 28; the estimated time to restore power was one hour.

Police located a boat adrift in the West Neck area on September 28 and the owner was notified.

On September 29, a caller reported there were persons making noise on an Island roadway. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

Police were asked to check on the welfare of a family member on September 29 and were unable to locate the person.

A caller reported fireworks in the Center on September 29; the area was canvassed with negative results.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Heights on September 30.

A Menantic caller on October 1 reported a suspicious person on the property. Police located the person, who had permission to hunt on the property.

A vehicle was left parked at South Ferry for several hours with the door open. Police were unable to locate the owner and closed the door.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to automatic fire alarms in West Neck and in the Center on September 25. There were no problems in either case.

Four burglary alarms were set off in Hay Beach, West Neck and Dering Harbor on September 25, 28 and October 1. One at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club should have registered on the alarm panel as a fire and was set off accidentally. A power outage may have caused a second, and the premises were secure in the other two.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 25, 27 and 30.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.



