National fishing show to air North Fork episode Friday

The North Fork is set to grace the small screen once again this week.

“Lunkerville,” a fishing show aired in the U.S. and Canada to roughly 88 million homes, will air an episode featuring local fishing in Cutchogue and other North Fork locations starting Friday night.

The show’s crew spent several days last month filming and fishing on and around the North Fork.

“This week’s show has plenty of North Fork in it,” said producer and Cutchogue resident Shannon Goldman. “In addition to fishing in Cutchogue we shot segments at Jamesport Bait and Tackle in Mattituck and the Ace Hardware in Southold.”

The episode will air on the World Fishing Network, Channel 465 for Cablevision customers at 10:30 p.m. Friday. The episode will be aired several more times over the next two weeks, according to the station’s schedule.

The show will later air in February on the NBC Sports channel, Mr. Goldman said.

Mr. Goldman said the television show also filmed at the fish passage in Riverhead last month as a way to highlight the “community effort” it took to get the project done.

That segment will be featured in a different episode that will be aired in two to three weeks, he said.

“We couldn’t fit it all into one show,” Mr. Goldman said.

See below for a full list of the air times for the North Fork themed episode of “Lunkerville.” All episodes will be aired on WFN, channel 465:

Friday 10/5 | 10:30 – 11 p.m.

Saturday 10/6 | 6:30. – 7 a.m.

Saturday 10/6 | 2:30 – 3 p.m.

Wednesday 10/10 | 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Thursday 10/11 | 2:30 – 3 a.m.

Thursday 10/11 | 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Friday 10/12 | 10:30 – 11 p.m.

Saturday 10/13 | 6:30 – 7 a.m.

Saturday 10/13 | 2:30 – 3 p.m.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the episode would begin airing Wednesday night. The schedule provided was incorrect, and the episode will be first aired this Friday.