LIPA: Outages could last more than a week

The Long Island Power Authority said it is prepared for the damage expected when Long Island feels the worst impacts of Hurricane Sandy but residents should plan for power outages that could last from 7 to 10 days, according to a press release issued Saturday.

Storm safety tips, power outage information, preparedness tip, an informational video and guidance on LIPA and National Grid’s approach to storm restoration can be viewed on the LIPA storm center page.

The utility is encouraging its customers to pre-register their cell phones to report outages and receive restoration updates via text. To register, text REG to 695472 (myLIPA). After registration, to report an outage please text OUT to 695472 (myLIPA).

Customers without power can also call 1-800-490-0075.

LIPA’s walk-in customer service centers will be closed Monday and Tuesday and may be closed through the end of the week. Call 1-800-490-0025 to check if a center is open.

The utility offered several tips for weathering the storm.

Never touch or go near fallen wires, even if you think they are safe. If a vehicle that comes in contact with a downed wire, stay in inside until help arrives.

Be sure to have a working, battery powered radio or TV and a good supply of fresh replacement batteries.

Have flashlights available for all family members.

If an electric pump supplies household water, fill spare food-grade containers with water for cooking and washing in anticipation of a possible power interruption.

Make sure all motor driven equipment, such as garage door openers, can be operated manually.

When using a portable generator, make sure all LIPA-powered equipment is disconnected. This will avoid severe hazards when reconnecting the power to your home or business.

Have a first aid kit at home and check its contents to make sure they are complete and up to date. If you have family members with special medical needs, such as insulin or other prescription drugs, check to make sure you have an adequate supply.

Do not use charcoal to cook indoors; deadly carbon monoxide gas can accumulate in your home.

If you have an elderly neighbor, check on his or her status. Even a quick telephone call during a storm can provide much appreciated assurance that help is nearby if needed.

Should an electric power interruption occur, all sensitive equipment, such as computers and TVs should be disconnected until service is restored.