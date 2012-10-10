Highest bid so far on Little Gull Island is $170,000

The highest bid was up to $170,000 Wednesday afternoon on the federal government’s auction of the one-acre Little Gull Island, just west of Plum Island in the Long Island Sound.

The auction is currently scheduled to end tomorrow at 12:25 p.m., though the U.S. General Service Administration has reserved the right to extend the bidding beyond that time.

According to the GSA’s website, seven bidders have been vying to purchase the island, which includes a 450-square-foot light station built in 1869. A sound signal blasts from the station ever 15 seconds. The island is a foraging area for roseate and least terns, which nest on neighboring Great Gull Island.

The New London Maritime Society announced Tuesday that it had placed a $100,000 bid on the island, and set up a fundraising website at http://en.indiegogo.com/Save-Little-Gull-Island to raise funds to up their bid.

As of Wednesday afternoon, they’d raised $70 toward their $50,000 goal.

byoung@timesreview.com