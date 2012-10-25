Greenport Village unveils list of holiday events

Greenport has finalized some of its downtown holiday events from Halloween through Christmas.

On Saturday, the annual Halloween parade starts at 2 p.m. from Greenport school to Floyd Memorial Library. Free carousel rides at Mitchell Park will be offered between 3 to 6 p.m.

The carousel will be open weekends and during most Greenport school holidays during the winter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Village officials said the ice skating rink will we open during the Thanksgiving weekend and will fully reopen no later than Dec. 14.

The annual tree lighting in Mitchell Park is set for Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

In December, “Arts in Greenport” is scheduled for Dec. 1 and “Shellabration” will take place on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

The Christmas parade is scheduled for Dec. 9. A rain date has been scheduled for Dec. 16.

For more information, visit greenportvillage.com.