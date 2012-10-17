Garden Club planting tree to celebrate Arbor Day

A tree native to Shelter Island will be planted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island at 1:45 p.m. today on the school grounds.

Participants in the Garden Club’s Youth Division, chaired by Carol Russell, celebrate Arbor Day each year by planting one of the 27 trees native to the Island.While Arbor Day is celebrated in April in most parts of New York and other states, it’s always been celebrated in the fall on Shelter Island, club members said.

Everyone is invited to attend. The type of tree will be revealed at the event. Last year, the group planted a holly tree.