From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Court okays Lear-Ruig horse farm

Following a contentious battle between Pieter Ruig and Ellen Lear and their Ram Island neighbors the Zoning Board of Appeals approved plans for the couple to create a horse farm on their property on Ram Island and North Cartwright Roads. But neighbors filed two suits, maintaining that the ZBA was incorrect in allowing a commercial operation in a residential neighborhood. A lower court eventually ruled that the could should cease operation of the horse farm, but in October 2002, the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court ruled to reverse the lower court ruling, clearing the way for the horse farm.

POSTSCRIPT: This fall, Mr. Ruig announced that the property, which includes 29 acres preserved by Peconic Land Trust from further development, is on the market. Mr. Ruig declined comment, except to say he just decided to sell the property.

25 YEARS AGO

Thiele, Matthews vie for 16th Legislative District seat

It was in 1987 that Fred Thiele Jr., ran on the Republican and Peconic County Party lines for a seat in the Suffolk County Legislature. He had served as Southampton Town attorney and as a member of the East Hampton Planning Board. His opponent on the Democratic line was James Matthews of Southampton. Mr. Thiele won an overwhelming victory, garnering 74 percent of the vote.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Thiele, who is now a New York State Assemblyman, will soon be representing Shelter Islanders as a result of redistricting that moves the Island to his First Assembly District instead of Assemblyman Dan Losquadro’s Second Assembly District. Mr. Thiele is running unopposed in November, while Mr. Losquadro, a Republican, is running for a second two-year term facing Democratic challenger Nicholas Deegan.

40 YEARS AGO

Ferry fares to rise

What was in 1972 the Shelter Island and Greenport Ferry Company received Suffolk County Legislative approval for a fare hike that would boost one-way fares from $1.60 to $1.75 and round trips from $2 to $2.25. In return the ferry service agreed to extend weekend night service from 11:10 leaving the Island to 11:45 p.m. and service from Greenport to midnight.

POSTSCRIPT: North Ferry won a fare hike in 2011 that increased by 18.2 percent the price of a resident 5-day commuter pass from $22 to $26.

50 YEARS AGO

Taxes at new high as assessments fall

In October 1962, the Town Board was anticipating that between the highest preliminary budget in Island history and a drop in assessments, taxpayers would be facing a major tax increase in 1963. Every department except the fire department had increases in their budget requests. It was anticipated that the tax rate would be going from $1.47 per $100 of assessed property valuation to $1.55. And school taxes were already poised to go up by 27 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

POSTSCRIPT: The Town Board is currently working with a budget proposal for 2013, aiming to stay within the 2 percent tax cap imposed by state mandate. By law, the tax cap can only be pierced by a vote of 60 percent of the Town Board.