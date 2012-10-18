Featured Letter: Confusing policies and poor code enforcement

To the Editor:

I am writing regarding the editorial dated September 13, 2012 (“Devil in the Details”).

As a 15-year resident of the Island, I am growing increasingly concerned about our town government’s lack of efficient and effective procedures and record keeping by various offices and departments. I am particularly dismayed by the apparent inability or unwillingness of the town to enforce its own building and zoning codes unless a violation occurs right under their noses.

This failure to enforce or, worse, selective enforcement, creates a very bad precedent since the town may eventually be hard-pressed to enforce a code that they have failed to act upon previously.

As an example, I made a recent complaint to the Building Department about numerous and repeated code violations I had observed that were also seen by a number of my neighbors. I received a very confusing letter in reply, stating that these violations could not have possibly taken place because the building inspector did not see any evidence of them. It seems that eyewitness reports by neighboring residents aren’t important, yet I received a letter earlier this year from the Building Department advising that they are understaffed and count on eyewitnesses to assist with violation reports.

Which is it?

If the town is only going to enforce its own codes some of the time, what is to prevent the creative violator from conducting questionable activities during non-business hours when they can’t be observed by town employees … and what help can neighbors count on from the town? The town should tighten up its record-keeping and enforcement policies and should rely on eyewitness reports to investigate violations, just as the Police Department does.

Town codes and zoning are important to all residents and local businesses alike. The town and its taxpayers have equal interest in keeping an efficient and responsive Building and Zoning Department, thus reducing costly and needless litigation.

Lori Raymond, Shelter Island