Edible plant workshop at Mashomack Preserve today

Join the Nature Conservancy and Sylvester Manor on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for a foraging workshop at Mashomack Preserve.

Chandra Elmendorf, Ben Faraone, Sarah Shepherd and other local experts will lead participants on a search for edible and medicinal plants, trees, nuts, berries and even mushrooms and will talk about how to correctly identify, harvest and prepare delicious and nutritious wild food.

The workshop costs $20 for adults, $15 for members and students.